With The Start Of Dominion’s Defamation Trial, Consequences Loom For Fox News

Opening arguments are expected to be heard at a Wilmington, Delaware, courthouse on Monday in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation trial against Fox News, which has been accused of telling vacuous lies about the 2020 presidential election and the tech company’s role.

At stake is some $1.6 billion, the amount Dominion demands in restitution, along with whatever remains of Fox’s dignity. Sworn testimony is expected from Fox’s corporate chairman and founder, Rupert Murdoch, his son Lachlan, various high-ranking executives and on-air talent, including Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro.

In other words, what’s at stake is quite a lot.

We already know a good deal about the case thanks to court documents unsealed by Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis. The cache of records illuminated the inner workings of the popular conservative network like never before, laying plain its mission to cinch power for elected Republicans.

“Love to hear likely House numbers,” Murdoch wrote in an email as it became clear Republicans would take control of the chamber after the 2020 election. Later, he said the network “should concentrate on Georgia,” where a runoff election would determine control of the Senate, “helping any way we can.”

The court documents claim fear was rankling Fox News’ top brass in late 2020. Executives and top talent believed sharks — namely Newsmax and One America News — smelled fresh blood in the water after Fox’s election analysts determined that Joe Biden won more votes in the swing state of Arizona on election night 2020. Calling Arizona for Biden was an unpleasant shock to supporters of then-President Donald Trump, including many Fox viewers. Not only were they facing losing the White House, but the news had been delivered to them by a source they could usually expect to advocate for their cause.