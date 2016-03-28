Here's How Vera Bradley Plans To Become Cool Again

Vera Bradley has a very specific idea of who it wants its customer to be, and it has officially dubbed these women "the daymakers."

The term, not to be confused with the "dayman" of It's Always Sunny fame, was introduced by the bag-seller this month as it works to revitalize its brand and appeal to 24- to 40-year old women. After extensive research, Vera Bradley has determined the answer lies in targeting a group it's calling "daymakers," for the kind of woman who "strives to make her day and the days of others," CEO Rob Wallstrom said on a March 9 earnings call.

Daymaker isn't a word in the Oxford English Dictionary but Vera Bradley is doing its best to change that: its executives have used the term in presentations and conference calls at least 30 times this month. Wallstrom estimated there are 22 million women in the U.S. who fall into the group, as he outlined their "five unique mindsets" at the conference.

Daymakers are idealists, go-getters, and "choreographers" who are able to "balance 1,000 things" well for family, friends and themselves, he said. They also love to host others and are "joiners," not loners, he said.