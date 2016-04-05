Here's Why You Should Think Twice Before Clicking On That $12 Dress On Facebook It's a giant game of knockoff roulette. Twitter

If you're a woman on Facebook, you've probably seen ads like this before. Sapna Maheshwari/BuzzFeed News / Via Facebook.com

But would you know that image was stolen from a 2013 copy of Harper's Bazaar? Harper's Bazaar / Via korewear.com

Zaful, the site using the stolen image, claims it's selling the "color block sexy one piece swimwear" for $17. The real Kore swimsuit in the picture costs $246 at Free People. http://www.freepeople.com/shop/flora-one-piece/ http://www.zaful.com/color-block-sexy-one-piece-swimwear-p_124992.html

This is just one of the tactics a group of Chinese companies has been using on Facebook to draw women to a slew of cheap new brands like DressLily, RoseGal, Zaful, SheIn, Choies, JollyChic, FashionMia, and more. DressLily / Via Facebook: Dresslily

Convincing web design, $11.99 dresses, and promises of free shipping and 60-day returns are tempting for many. Facebook / Via Facebook.com

But the clothes, sent straight from China, typically don't match pictures online, often take forever to arrive, and are a nightmare to return, frustrating thousands of consumers. A BuzzFeed News investigation into these companies shows many are linked to a major Chinese clothing retailer led by one of China's richest men. And it suggests Facebook, which has become a major source of customers for the companies, is struggling to push back against their scammy ads.

Here's what we learned from the investigation:

1. People have posted thousands of complaints about these companies with the Better Business Bureau and sites like SiteJabber and PissedConsumer. On Facebook itself, angry customers have set up groups featuring warnings and pictures like this: Liza Marie Diaz / Via facebook.com

2. One woman ordered this skirt for $14 off RoseGal and got this. She didn't realize until later that the RoseGal picture was ripped from Free People. Tammy Clark / Via Facebook.com

Free People's skirt costs $248. The picture can be found at the bottom of the product page. gypsyloveinlight/Free People / Via freepeople.com

3. The sites regularly steal Instagram photos, too. Here's one that ModLily plucked from Instagram fashionista @MsBlingMiami and edited without her knowledge. Pascale Rowe / Via Facebook: modlilyfans The company used it in a post to its Facebook page.

ModLily also used the picture on its website, where it claims it's selling the same dress for $25.46. Pascale Rowe / Via modlily.com @MsBlingMiami told BuzzFeed News It costs more than that.

Here's @MsBlingMiami's actual Instagram post. She told BuzzFeed News the dress costs $92 from a boutique in Florida. Pascale Rowe / Via (It cost more than that, she told BuzzFeed News.)

4. BuzzFeed News found that one publicly traded company in Shenzhen, China, is tied to at least eight of the biggest sellers, though that's not made clear to consumers on each brand's website or on their separate Facebook pages. Sapna Maheshwari/BuzzFeed News ShenZhen Global Egrow E-Commerce Co., or Global Egrow, is tied to DressLily, RoseWholesale, RoseGal, SammyDress, Zaful, Nasty Dress, TwinkleDeals and TrendsGal, according to trademark filings and domain registration history data. The company says it made more than $200 million in sales in 2014.

5. Searching by image on Google shows lots of Chinese clothing sites — even those that aren't apparently linked to Global Egrow — are using the same pictures to appeal to shoppers. BuzzFeed News screenshot / Via Google

6. It can be hard to figure out where images are coming from, because the sellers often edit in their own watermarks, put tattoos on models, and crop out faces. Here's a dress on a popular American retailer's site, which owns this image below. Lulu's / Via lulus.com

Lulu's owns that image above and uploaded it to its site a year ago. DressLily stole the picture and modified it, as displayed below: Lulus / Via dresslily.com

7. There are some consumers who end up with clothes they like. For example, this consumer said she was happy with this Rosewe purchase, even though it didn't match the photo online. Facebook.com http://www.rosewe.com/flower-print-v-neck-maxi-dress-g142336.html

8. But there are more unhappy reviews than satisfied ones. Stacy Boddy / Via facebook.com

From the user who posted the above dress: Facebook / Via facebook.com

9. Clothes take weeks or months to arrive and sometimes don't arrive at all. Refunds usually require consumers to pay the cost of shipping things back to China. Customer service is bad. SiteJabber user / Via sitejabber.com

SiteJabber review / Via sitejabber.com

10. Some of the sellers are writing fake reviews on SiteJabber and Trustpilot to fight the complaints. TrustPilot / Via trustpilot.com

A close read can help you decide whether they're worth trusting. SiteJabber / Via sitejabber.com

11. Facebook's ad and page monitoring doesn’t extend to consumers' bad product experiences once an ad click takes them away from the site. So the sellers are thriving on Facebook despite the problems. BuzzFeed News / Via facebook.com

12. For now, women are trying to warn each other on Facebook through groups like these: Facebook / Via Facebook: dontdoitgirl

13. So remember, if you think you're buying the first dress, it's likely you could end up with the other one. Rosewe / Via rosewe.pissedconsumer.com