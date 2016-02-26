Gap Says Activewear Might Be The "Most Important" Trend Since Skinny Jeans

Sales and profits are falling and the company is shutting 25% of its full-price stores. But yoga pants are still booming.

It was a terrible year at Gap Inc.

But at least it has activewear, which its CEO says could be the industry's "most important" trend since the glorious and historic rise of skinny jeans.

The company reported dismal earnings today as sales fell sharply at Gap and Banana Republic while coming in flat at once-bright Old Navy. In the past year, it lost the president of Old Navy to Ralph Lauren, announced plans to shutter 25% of the full-price Gap stores in North America, and went all wrong on fashion at Banana Republic.

One beacon of hope is the so-called athleisure category — the robust world of workout gear beloved by millions who may or may not actually be wearing it for working out. Gap is expanding its Athleta athleisure brand, starting an Athleta Girl line for 6- to 14-year-old activewear-seekers and seeing strong performance out of such clothes at Old Navy and Gap, CEO Art Peck said on an earnings call today.

"I'm really encouraged frankly across the whole company as I look at it right now," Peck said on today's call, listing the activewear lines. "We are present and accounted for in the mainstream of what its probably the most important ready-to-wear trend that we've seen since skinny denim maybe came on the scene."