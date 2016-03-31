BuzzFeed News

Beyoncé's Activewear Line Goes On Sale In April

Beyoncé's Activewear Line Goes On Sale In April

Activewear's reign continues unabated!

By Sapna Maheshwari

Posted on March 31, 2016, at 11:44 a.m. ET

The booming world of athleisure just got another jolt today with a new line from Beyoncé set to drop in April.

Queen Bey, who has been working with Topshop on an activewear collaboration for at least a year, announced today that the line will be called Ivy Park via an acrobatic photo on Instagram, where she has more than 65 million followers. It will be sold starting April 14 in stores and online at Topshop, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Hudson Bay, and Zalando.

Topshop didn't disclose the prices for the apparel on its website but described it as "mixing high performance technical sportswear with fashion-led casualwear."

"Ivy Park empowers women through sport — no matter what your sporting ability or body shape," the company said on its website. "The collection centres on a core of sports staples: leggings in three rises, crop tops, drop arm tees, sweatshirts and technical jackets." Some of the clothes are featured in this YouTube video published by the brand today.

Clearly, the athleisure trend — wearing exercise clothes for hanging out, sweat-breaking optional — shows no sign of letting up. Beyoncé's line joins an array of brands selling activewear, from affordable threads at Old Navy and Target to pricier goods at Kate Spade and Tory Burch.

That's, of course, in addition to the styles offered by more traditional sellers of such clothing, like Lululemon, Nike, and Under Armour. And budding chains like Sweaty Betty and Yogasmoga. And the oft-criticized subscription one, Fabletics, from Kate Hudson. And Rihanna's new collaboration with Puma.

Truly, it's everywhere!

Just last month, Gap CEO Art Peck said activewear could be the retail industry's "most important" trend since the rise of skinny jeans about a decade ago, and surveys show teen girls are increasingly trading denim in for athletic clothing. Analysts at Barclays have estimated the activewear market in the U.S. could grow by almost 50% to more than $100 billion at retail by 2020.

Welcome to the club, Bey.

