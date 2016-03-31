Beyoncé's Activewear Line Goes On Sale In April

The booming world of athleisure just got another jolt today with a new line from Beyoncé set to drop in April.

Queen Bey, who has been working with Topshop on an activewear collaboration for at least a year, announced today that the line will be called Ivy Park via an acrobatic photo on Instagram, where she has more than 65 million followers. It will be sold starting April 14 in stores and online at Topshop, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Hudson Bay, and Zalando.

Topshop didn't disclose the prices for the apparel on its website but described it as "mixing high performance technical sportswear with fashion-led casualwear."

"Ivy Park empowers women through sport — no matter what your sporting ability or body shape," the company said on its website. "The collection centres on a core of sports staples: leggings in three rises, crop tops, drop arm tees, sweatshirts and technical jackets." Some of the clothes are featured in this YouTube video published by the brand today.