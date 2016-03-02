Abercrombie Embarks On Turnaround As A Much Smaller Company

The company, which says its turnaround is taking hold, has greatly reduced its U.S. presence in the past six years.

Abercrombie & Fitch, which has been working to cut back on "sexualized marketing" while making its stores friendlier, said today that its turnaround is taking hold. But the good news is coming from a much smaller Abercrombie in the U.S.

Abercrombie executives said today that the company has closed about 340 stores, or nearly one-third of its domestic fleet, in the past six years, and plans to close another 60 this year. The company operated 754 namesake and Hollister stores in the U.S. at the end of January, compared with 1,068 locations six years ago. In that time, it's added 150 international stores with plans to open more.

"Importantly, we do not view these closures as a defensive move, but as a proactive one to ensure we are properly positioned to respond to the dramatic changes in how our customer chooses to shop," Jonathan Ramsden, Abercrombie's chief operating officer, said on an earnings call today. He went on to note that online sales made up 28% of Abercrombie's sales in the fourth quarter.

The shopping habits of American consumers are indeed changing and Abercrombie is far from the only retailer whittling down its store base. But the numbers are yet another reminder of how much ground Abercrombie has lost with American teenagers in recent years.