A Federal Court Is Taking A Closer Look At On-Call Shifts At Victoria's Secret

Should store workers whose shifts are cancelled at the last minute still be paid something? A court will soon decide.

The court system is one step closer to deciding whether retailers should compensate store workers whose call-in shifts are cancelled at the last minute.

Victoria's Secret and lawyers for two of its ex-employees finished submitting briefings this week to a federal appeals court, as part of a lawsuit centered around on-call scheduling. The core question at hand is whether workers whose shifts are cancelled by phone — often within hours of starting time — are covered under a California law that requires employers to pay staff who "report for work" but are sent home early. Retailers contend the law only extends to people who physically show up to work.

Victoria's Secret argued in its Feb. 8 briefing that "not once in its more than 70-year history has the reporting time pay regulation been interpreted to require employers to pay employees for calling in before showing up for work."

Employees "must do more than make a phone call from a distant location

two hours prior to a 'call-in' shift in order to 'report' for work," they said. Workers "could be in any state of unreadiness at the time of the call: they could be in their pajamas, far away from the workplace, actively engaged in some other pursuit, or attending to some other commitment."

But the plaintiffs say the call-in system has the same effect as sending people home after they physically show up — and is used by retailers for the same reason.

"The whole purpose of the reporting time law was to regulate over-scheduling practices," David Leimbach, a lawyer for the former employees, said in an interview. Whether it's physical attendance or a phone call, "the principle is the same — you're over-scheduling employees with a frequency that exceeds your staffing needs for optimal employee overhead costs," he said.



Call-ins, which often appear alongside regular shifts on store workers' schedules, typically require them to phone in two hours before start-time to find out if they're needed or not.

If the answer is yes, they must go in, meaning they can't commit to college classes, child care or other work for the time covered by the shift. But if they're not needed, they go unpaid. Arranging childcare and eldercare around these "maybe" shifts, which can eat up 20 hours of a week, can wreak havoc on the lives of low-wage employees.