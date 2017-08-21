BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Dog's Love Of Leaves Will Make You Want To Be This Wholesome

world

This Dog's Love Of Leaves Will Make You Want To Be This Wholesome

Who needs flowers when you can have a pup?

By Saori Ibuki and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Saori Ibuki

Saori Ibuki

伊吹早織 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 21, 2017, at 9:17 a.m. ET

A very good pup has gone viral on Japanese social media for her love of fallen leaves.

我々がいかに忠実な下僕であるかを証明した動画です。 #葉っぱ風呂に入るだけの簡単なお仕事
高瀬花園 @takase_farm

我々がいかに忠実な下僕であるかを証明した動画です。 #葉っぱ風呂に入るだけの簡単なお仕事

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her name is Peko.

廃棄物を撤去したいのですが、絶対に立ち退かないと言い張る住民がいるので作業は難航しています。
高瀬花園 @takase_farm

廃棄物を撤去したいのですが、絶対に立ち退かないと言い張る住民がいるので作業は難航しています。

Reply Retweet Favorite
via Twitter: @takase_farm

"I would like to remove waste, but I have a hard time because there are residents who insist that they will not move."

via Twitter: @takase_farm

Peko is the mascot for Takase Farm, a flower shop in Fukuoka prefecture, Japan.

via Twitter: @takase_farm
ADVERTISEMENT
via Twitter: @takase_farm

And Peko loves her job.

via Twitter: @takase_farm
via Twitter: @takase_farm

Especially the part with the leaves.

via Twitter: @takase_farm
ADVERTISEMENT

An image of Peko loving her job has been retweeted over 30,000 times.

via Twitter: @takase_farm


@takase_farm 笑顔がステキ😍
にゃほいだホイ！ @nyahoidahoi

@takase_farm 笑顔がステキ😍

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Nice smile."

And how could you think any different?

via Twitter: @takase_farm

This post was translated from Japanese.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT