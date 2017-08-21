This Dog's Love Of Leaves Will Make You Want To Be This Wholesome
Who needs flowers when you can have a pup?
A very good pup has gone viral on Japanese social media for her love of fallen leaves.
Her name is Peko.
Peko is the mascot for Takase Farm, a flower shop in Fukuoka prefecture, Japan.
ADVERTISEMENT
And Peko loves her job.
Especially the part with the leaves.
ADVERTISEMENT
An image of Peko loving her job has been retweeted over 30,000 times.
And how could you think any different?
This post was translated from Japanese.
-
Contact Saori Ibuki at saori.ibuki@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.