People Are Crying After Discovering Why This Dad Keeps Wearing The Same Old Shirt

"When that polo shirt gets a hole in it, he carefully sews it back together."

She found out why when looking through her deceased grandfather's belongings. While flicking through the album for her parents' honeymoon, she came across a photo of her father in the polo shirt.

Her mother, who passed away with cancer 18 years ago, can be seen the photo happily wearing a similar polo shirt of a different color. The polo shirts appear to be a special memory of their honeymoon.

"I wondered why he kept on wearing that old polo shirt," she told BuzzFeed News. "Why didn't he just buy a new one? I never imagined that the polo shirt would contain such a special memory for him."