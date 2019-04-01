This Japanese Dad's Instagram Is Filled With His Incredible Sashimi Creations

Mikyou told BuzzFeed News that he joined Instagram to share his sashimi arrangements, which he began doing in summer 2017.

"You could say that I accidentally stumbled upon the idea of my sashimi art when I tried using different kinds of fish to recreate the crane arrangement that typically only uses thinly sliced fugu," he said.

"It ended up looking like a woman seen from behind, and things progressed from there," he said.

Mikyou says he is a "total amateur" who taught himself how to prepare and arrange fish by watching YouTube videos and practicing.

He said he prepares the sashimi art in his kitchen as meals to enjoy with his family.

"It's really easy to get fresh seafood Matsuyama," Mikyou said. "So my family and I often eat sashimi, and we're quite picky about the flavor."



"As a result, I usually do a lot of preparation before I make the sashimi art so that I can arrange it as quickly as possible after slicing," he added.

