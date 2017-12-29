The Biggest Headlines Of Late 2017 — Literally

Every day, newspapers around the country upload their front pages to the Newseum's website. Being a news junkie and a data-mining enthusiast, I started downloading the PDFs of these front pages earlier this year and analyzing them.

In a year full of significant events, it can be tough to say what news was the most important. These PDFs, however, can tell us what was the biggest news...literally: For each of the 10 major newspapers below, I identified their five largest headlines — as measured by font size — from the second half of 2017.

It’s not a perfect approach — large fonts aren’t the only way to emphasize a story, and some typefaces look bigger than others at the same font size — but this metric has the advantage of being simple, and easy to understand.

(Note: For technical reasons, I wasn’t able to extract the headlines from the New York Times or the New York Post.)