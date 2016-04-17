BuzzFeed News

You'll Need Tissues Watching Kesha Perform At Coachella

She sang "True Colors" with DJ/producer Zedd at the music festival.

By Sam Stryker and April Salud and Claire de Louraille

Posted on April 17, 2016, at 7:46 a.m. ET

Pop star Kesha appeared at Coachella on Saturday night, where she sang during Zedd's DJ set on the outdoor stage.

The singer covered Zedd's song "True Colors" and was brought onstage by the DJ as a special guest.

The appearance comes after the singer's long legal battle with her producer, Dr. Luke.

As you probably already know, in February a New York judge denied Kesha's plea to get out of her exclusive contract with the producer, who she alleges sexually and physically abused her for years.
As you probably already know, in February a New York judge denied Kesha's plea to get out of her exclusive contract with the producer, who she alleges sexually and physically abused her for years.

Earlier on Saturday, Kesha alluded to the appearance with a series of Instagrams, the first with the caption, "Tonight has a magic to it"...

...the second captioned, "Here we come"...

...and the final one, "4 hours and counting 😵😵😵😵😵 somewhere over America 💀💀💀💀 eek!!!!!"

Zedd had also teased a big performance on social media:

The DJ had previously reached out to Kesha over Twitter following the verdict, offering to help produce a song for the pop star.

Damn, it feels good to have Kesha back!

