Poetry: "train song"

the train today / is every reason / i love new york /

as a place / to visit / but not die in / a drag queen /

wigless / face caked in disinterest / hair pulled back /

into a simple gray crow / a man in his nets cap /

home bound / carrying the day’s labor like a child /

between the thief of his shoulder blades / a boy

& his mom / splitting a song between headphones /

where a woman sings /to her gone country / i love it

here / between stations / below the east river / in this

rare instance / where no one’s screaming / & i’m not

horrified / by the proximity / of bodies to mine /

& my exhaustion can open / at last like a blue flag /

in my chest instead of dragging / me down by the ribs /

to this river’s bottom / i love it here / breathing /

our perishable shared recycled air / this car a spare

lung / these tunnels our blood / each breath a eulogy

/ between commute & communion / & it’s clear /

i am certainly the only one feeling this / a dozen heads /

bowed in prayer / into the light / microwaving up /

from their phones /eyes rolled back / so far there

are credits / & perhaps it’s the vape pen / i just hit

before descending / the long escalator / but i love /

we all end / down here / in this filth-gilded gutter /

below the river / deep in the black pith of this earth /

i know we are all born / again as sea-grass / as sea-

glass / as foam / my body too / a place / i love /

to visit / but not die in / i can’t tell you / what’s next

for us / but up ahead / it's lit ●