Poem: "Fairy Tale" By Sam Sax

"can you believe / there’s freedom in being so out / of control you can pass through / a man unseen"

a boy’s kicked out of his house

so he moves into the baths

+ becomes the steam

men breathe in + out again

+ this is a kind of homecoming,

tendriled in these strange lung

gutters, aqueduct full & emptying

of mucous & curses. god

as he passes through a hand

clamped over a drooling mouth.

god as he’s sucked back up

inside a body. can you believe

there’s freedom in being so out

of control you can pass through

a man unseen, lay dormant

as an idea or disease until

you remerge years later

through his speech or semen?

in this way the men bring him

into their homes, kiss him

onto their wive’s + children’s

sleeping foreheads. in this way,

the boy is everywhere + everywhere

is the boy. sort of how matter

can never be created or destroyed,

that same idea, just much

much sadder.

