The Starbucks App Was Down This Morning So People Had To Analog Order Like It Was The 1500s
Could 2019 get any worse????
The Starbucks app has been down all morning and has caused a ruckus across the United States.
Americans had to stand in line and actually talk to somebody to order their latte.
I don't even know how to talk to humans anymore.
The pain.
The horror.
Please pray for all of us.
As we go through this tragedy.
But we will get through it.
We will persevere.
We just wanted a latte.
Starbucks responded to the grief on Twitter, saying the app had a "meltdown" and promising a fix soon.
