Trump’s Pentagon Pick Is A Battle-Hardened General Who Likes To Talk About Killing

“Be polite, be professional but have a plan to kill everyone you meet.” Who is Gen. James Mattis?

Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon and the fight against ISIS is a blunt and unapologetic militarist who doesn't shy from talking about killing.

In James Mattis, the president-elect has chosen a retired Marine general revered for his battlefield leadership in Iraq and Afghanistan, signaling the premium the incoming administration puts on military leaders who aren’t afraid to talk tough.

"You go into Afghanistan, you got guys who slap women around for five years because they don't wear a veil," Mattis told an audience in San Diego in 2005. "You know, guys like that ain't got no manhood left anyway. So it's a hell of a lot of fun to shoot them."

Beyond his tough guy exterior, Mattis, who earned the nickname “Mad Dog” during his four decades as a U.S. Marine officer, is renowned as a Middle East military strategist and early proponent of counterinsurgency tactics, which he later employed as the head of U.S. Central Command after replacing Army Gen. David Petraeus in 2010.

To be confirmed, lawmakers will need to approve a waiver for the retired officer, who only left the service three years ago and under the seven years required by law. Mattis is well known on Capitol Hill, but his selection is also a break from decades of precedent and has raised concerns about placing a recently retired general, rather than a civilian, in charge of the armed forces. The last general to lead the Pentagon served six decades ago.

“General Mattis has served the United States tirelessly, with admirable distinction. However, the unusual circumstances of his nomination raise serious questions about fundamental principles of our Constitutional order,” Rep. Adam Smith, the ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said in a Friday statement. “Civilian control of the military is not something to be casually cast aside. So while I like and respect General Mattis a great deal, the House of Representatives would have to perform a full review.”

Mattis, 66, declined to comment for this article in a Friday evening email.

The pick also follows through on Trump’s pledges to intensify the war against ISIS in Iraq and Syria and to heed the advice of former military commanders, some of whom backed him on the campaign trail after Republican national security strategists deserted him.



Mattis' career is legendary. He led the first Marine forces into Afghanistan in November 2001. A year later, he was in charge of the 1st Marine Division, which invaded Iraq from Kuwait in early 2003; this was later dramatized in the HBO series, “Generation Kill.”

Mattis was an early proponent of the then-heterodox counterinsurgency doctrine, which aims to isolate and defeat militants by separating them from the populace by improving their security and infrastructure — that is, winning civilians' "hearts and minds" to deprive militants of their support.

Early in the war in Iraq, Mattis issued an ultimatum to Iraqi leaders in the areas his forces were patrolling — "I come in peace. I didn’t bring artillery. But I’m pleading with you, with tears in my eyes: If you fuck with me, I’ll kill you all," Mattis was quoted as saying in Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq by Thomas Ricks.



It’s interactions like this that earned Mattis’ reputation as a warrior-monk who is philosophical about the smart use of violence. One of his famous aphorisms: “Be polite, be professional but have a plan to kill everyone you meet.”

Defense experts hailed Mattis as a pragmatist and battle-hardened leader who’s smart enough to recognize areas where he needs to develop more expertise, such as weapons acquisition or growing challenges in regions outside the Middle East.

“I see him as a person who understands and can passionately explain all aspects of military operations, from the close fight to more ‘nation-building’ activities, and also a general who is smart enough to have a pretty good handle on when each type of effort is appropriate,” Michael O’Hanlon, an influential defense expert with the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., wrote in an email. “I think he’s a smart choice.”