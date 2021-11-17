Rapper Young Dolph Was Killed In A Shooting In Memphis

The 36-year-old rapper had survived shooting attacks in the past, incorporating his experiences into the music he released over the years.

Rapper Young Dolph was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis. No suspects have been detained or identified by police in the fatal shooting of the 36-year-old. The incident happened at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies, a store at 2370 Airways Blvd., authorities said. Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said preliminary information indicated the victim was Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. Authorities are still awaiting official confirmation of his identity, Davis said in a statement. The owner of the shop told Fox 13 that employees said Young Dolph came in to buy cookies when a shooter drove up and opened fire.



Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop where the shooting happened, Makeda’s Butter Cookies, told FOX13 his employees said Young Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies. Someone then drove up and then shot and killed him. @FOX13Memphis Twitter: @FOX13Mandy

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland offered his condolences to the rapper's friends and family, and he also asked residents to remain calm while police sought whoever was responsible.



The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Twitter: @MayorMemphis

Young Dolph made his debut in 2008 with "Paper Route Campaign." He built a reputation as one of the most prolific rappers in the industry, at one point making a music video from his hospital room after being shot in Los Angeles in 2017. His collaborators included Megan Thee Stallion and Gucci Mane, and he often worked with his fellow Memphis rapper and protégé Key Glock. Key Glock and Young Dolph had just on Monday appeared together to give away Thanksgiving turkeys at a cancer clinic in Memphis, WREG reported. Megan posted a tribute to Young Dolph on Instagram on Wednesday. "Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY ! He was so genuine so real so kind to me and tfarris always !!!" she wrote. Gucci Mane also remembered the rapper in a post.

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart Twitter: @gucci1017