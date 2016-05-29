Marco Rubio Says He's Sorry For Implying Donald Trump Has A Small Dick

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper in a piece that aired Sunday, the Florida senator said he had apologized to Trump for the remark made in February.

Rubio said he regretted taking the "below the belt" jab at the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.



"I apologized to him for that," Rubio explained. "I said, 'I'm sorry that I said that. It's not who I am and I shouldn't have done it."

The apology was done behind the cameras during one of the subsequent debates, Rubio said, because he didn't want "any political benefit" from the apology.

The size of Trump's penis became an actual, legitimate, real life, no-foolin' issue in the campaign in February when Rubio made light of what he said were Trump's small hands.

"And you know what they say about men with small hands," Rubio told rowdy supporters, pausing for effect as the crowd laughed. "You can't trust him."