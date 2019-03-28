Local News Anchors In Ohio Decided To Use Teen Lingo And It Went About How You'd Expect

Just yeet me into oblivion, please.

Take a seat and get ready to cringe because you're about to witness what is either the very best, or the absolute worst, local news segment that has ever existed in the history of corny news segments.



It's testing week in the great state of Ohio, and students across Toledo are rolling up their sleeves to take a series of tests they have to pass before they can graduate high school. Big day for parents and, especially, students. That means it's time for the local news affiliate to speak to its ~younger~ audience.



So WTOL's morning news team on Wednesday pulled out all the stops by breaking out all. that. slaaaang.

"Good morning, TPS students, it is testing week and it's time to slay all day," WTOL's Melissa Andrews says early on. "YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEET!" her co-anchor, Tim Miller, follows up. "Stay woke, be on fleek, get that Gucci breakfast." (It's unclear if anyone knows what they're actually saying, btw.) "GOOOAAAAALS!" Andrews said, adding that students just need to "say 'Bye, Felicia' to that testing stress." 😐

I hope you're still with us because....there is.....more. "YEEEESSSSSSS," weatherman Chris Vickers chimes in. "Toledo weather is gonna be v lit during testing week."



But wait, how's that traffic looking, Steven Jackson? "Better than OKURRRR," he affirms. "We're talking turnt."



I know, it's a lot. You can watch the segment in all its glory here:

A spokesperson for WTOL did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and by Wednesday evening, a video of the broadcast on the station's Facebook page was no longer available. But by then, it had already got A LOT of attention, racking up more than 1,000 comments, including plenty of applause and uncontrolled embarrassment for the morning staff. Most people just wondered how they got through it without laughing.

So while you might not be able to make it through the video without cringing, it got the message across and maybe it's all fine as long as they didn't do the hand-guns-pointing thingy.