BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Woman Who Cut A Fetus Out Of A Woman Is Sentenced To 100 Years In Prison

news

Woman Who Cut A Fetus Out Of A Woman Is Sentenced To 100 Years In Prison

Dynel Lane was found guilty of trying to kill the pregnant woman, unlawful termination of a pregnancy, and multiple counts of assault.

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 29, 2016, at 5:59 p.m. ET

Dynel Lane, 34.
AP Photo/ Longmont Police Department, File

Dynel Lane, 34.

A woman convicted of cutting the fetus out of a woman she tried to kill was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison.

Michelle Wilkins survived the attack, but lost her baby.

Dynel Lane, 35, of Colorado was convicted of first-degree murder, unlawful termination of a pregnancy, and multiple counts of assault.

The gruesome attack happened on March 18, 2015, when Wilkins responded to a Craigslist ad for maternity clothes. But officials said Lane began beating Wilkins when she tried to leave.

BREAKING: Dynel Lane sentenced to 100 years in attack on Michelle Wilkins https://t.co/dKLUdtxKTB by @johnbearwithme
Longmont Times-Call @TimesCall

BREAKING: Dynel Lane sentenced to 100 years in attack on Michelle Wilkins https://t.co/dKLUdtxKTB by @johnbearwithme

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wilkins ended up testifying in the trial, describing how Lane tried to suffocate her with a pillow and stabbed her with a bottle that was broken over her head.

Lane then cut Wilkings stomach and removed the fetus out of her body. Lane then claimed at a hospital that the fetus was hers.

Jury Convicts Dynel Lane In Craigslist Fetal Abduction Case

buzzfeed.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT