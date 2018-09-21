This Woman Said She Had To Jump Out Of A Moving Uber After Her Driver Refused To Stop
"I'm so thankful that I got out okay but jumping out of a moving car window and running for help has to be the scariest thing I've ever gone thru."
An Uber driver from Florida was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after a passenger said she was forced to jump out of the moving car's window in order to escape.
Brooke Adkins, who suffered cuts and scrapes to her foot and hands, told Tallahassee Police on Wednesday that her Uber driver refused to stop the car, answering only "no" when she asked to be let out multiple times in what she described to as a weird and terrifying ride.
Adkins did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment, but posted a series of tweets about her ordeal, including pictures of her bloodied foot and ripped jeans.
"I got out okay but jumping out a moving car window and running for help has to be the scariest thing I've ever gone thru," she wrote. "I want girls to realize this happens & to be safe, always."
Her driver, 30-year-old Destiny Racquel Green, was taken into custody on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to a Tallahassee police report.
An Uber spokesperson called the account "troubling" and said the driver's access to the app has been removed.
The incident occurred early Wednesday morning after, according to the police report, a male friend called an Uber to take Adkins home.
Once she and Green got to her location, Adkins said Green asked her if they could drive around the block to listen to music.
She wrote on Twitter that, even though the request was "weird," she agreed.
"I thought that was so weird but was just trying to be nice," she wrote. "Maybe she wanted a friend or something."
Still, she asked the driver to keep recording the drive, "just in case."
According to the report, the car was briefly stopped by Florida State University Police while the pair drove around the block, and Green at one point asked Adkins to "place her hand on the center console and hold it down."
Adkins told police she thought the request was weird and, after the stop, told Green to go ahead and drop her off, but the driver refused.
"Adkins said she continued to ask Green to let her out and Green told Adkins that she was taking her to the hospital," the report states. "Adkins said she asked Green to let her out of the vehicle at almost every stop light and Green continuously said no and nothing else."
Adkins said she didn't need to go to the hospital, and that she did not understand why Green was refusing to let her out.
Adkins FaceTimed a friend, then called 911 before deciding to jump out of through the car's windows.
According to the police report, dispatchers could hear her saying, "Help me," in the open line.
She was finally able to get out of the car by lowering her window and holding down the button to keep Green from closing it from the driver's seat.
According to the police report, she was able to run toward a Walgreens parking lot, where she stayed with someone until officers arrived.
Police then drove to Green's home, where she was arrested.
"What this rider reported to police is troubling," an Uber spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "We have removed the driver from the app and stand ready to support the police investigation."
