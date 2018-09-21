This Woman Said She Had To Jump Out Of A Moving Uber After Her Driver Refused To Stop

"I'm so thankful that I got out okay but jumping out of a moving car window and running for help has to be the scariest thing I've ever gone thru."

An Uber driver from Florida was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after a passenger said she was forced to jump out of the moving car's window in order to escape.

Brooke Adkins, who suffered cuts and scrapes to her foot and hands, told Tallahassee Police on Wednesday that her Uber driver refused to stop the car, answering only "no" when she asked to be let out multiple times in what she described to as a weird and terrifying ride. Adkins did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment, but posted a series of tweets about her ordeal, including pictures of her bloodied foot and ripped jeans.

PSA tonight I realized that being kidnapped from an uber driver is 100% real I’m so thankful that I got out okay but jumping out a moving car window and running for help has to be the scariest thing I’ve ever gone thru. I want girls to realize this happens & to be safe, always. https://t.co/bQBWDKVRrM

"I got out okay but jumping out a moving car window and running for help has to be the scariest thing I've ever gone thru," she wrote. "I want girls to realize this happens & to be safe, always." Her driver, 30-year-old Destiny Racquel Green, was taken into custody on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to a Tallahassee police report. An Uber spokesperson called the account "troubling" and said the driver's access to the app has been removed. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning after, according to the police report, a male friend called an Uber to take Adkins home. Once she and Green got to her location, Adkins said Green asked her if they could drive around the block to listen to music. She wrote on Twitter that, even though the request was "weird," she agreed. "I thought that was so weird but was just trying to be nice," she wrote. "Maybe she wanted a friend or something." Still, she asked the driver to keep recording the drive, "just in case."

@teacupbxl I knew I was being kidnapped because she mentioned that she wanted to turn the uber off to drive around with me and “listen to music” I thought that was so weird but was just trying to be nice maybe she wanted a friend or something so I told her that I would but to keep the uber

@teacupbxl Meter on because I was thinking that I wanted it to still be recorded (just in case) longgg story short I was 25 mins away from my drop off location and kept begging her to let me out, she wouldn’t and the door wouldn’t unlock so I held the window down so I could jump out

According to the report, the car was briefly stopped by Florida State University Police while the pair drove around the block, and Green at one point asked Adkins to "place her hand on the center console and hold it down." Adkins told police she thought the request was weird and, after the stop, told Green to go ahead and drop her off, but the driver refused. "Adkins said she continued to ask Green to let her out and Green told Adkins that she was taking her to the hospital," the report states. "Adkins said she asked Green to let her out of the vehicle at almost every stop light and Green continuously said no and nothing else."

Adkins said she didn't need to go to the hospital, and that she did not understand why Green was refusing to let her out.

@maygundayvis @Beserk06 @liyahmua @koby_kilpatrick I realized when I wasn’t being let out of the car after I was asking her to do so, she was acting crazy and I knew something was wrong especially when the child lock was on and I couldn’t open the door in the uber

Adkins FaceTimed a friend, then called 911 before deciding to jump out of through the car's windows. According to the police report, dispatchers could hear her saying, "Help me," in the open line.

@Ashleeeeyyy_ I haven’t got information yet about why she did it, my investigator is contacting me tomorrow and I was taken about 25 mins away from my destination when I started to realize she wasn’t going to let me out and she just drove off