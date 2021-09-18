Wildfires In California Have Reached Some Of The World's Oldest And Largest Trees

Raging wildfires burning in California forests have reached sequoia trees, raising fears the beloved conifers, some of which are up to 1,500 years old, could be devastated once more by flames.

Flames from the Windy fire reached at least three groves of the giant sequoias late Thursday night, officials confirmed on Friday. The extent of the damage to Long Meadow Grove, Peyrone Grove, and South Peyrone Grove was still unclear, an official with the US Forest Service told BuzzFeed News.

The Sequoia National Forest is home to the largest trees in the world, some of which have been growing for more than 3,000 years in the Sierra Nevada, but they are being devastated by drought and recent wildfires.

Long Meadow Grove is home to the Trail of 100 Giants; at least 125 giant sequoias with a diameter of at least 10 feet live there.

The Windy fire has so far burned more than 6,800 acres in the forest. Officials were also keeping their sights on the KNP Complex fire, which has burned more than 11,300 acres and threatens the Giant Forest, home to the world's largest tree, General Sherman.

Forest officials said they were set to protect the historical trees at the Giant Forest by digging fire lines, using sprinklers, and clearing brush around what is the only home for the world's largest trees.

Park officials on Thursday tried to take additional steps to protect the behemoth trees, wrapping some of the oldest and largest of the trees in foil at their base to protect them from the coming flames.

However, fire officials were concerned the protections they were taking might not be enough to stop the steady pace of the blaze, which has covered more than 11,300 acres in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks as of Friday afternoon.

Among the giant trees being wrapped as a last-ditch effort to save them was General Sherman, the largest tree in the world, which stands at 275 feet and has a diameter of more than 36 feet at its base.