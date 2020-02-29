One Person In Washington State Has Died After Contracting The Coronavirus

A person in Washington State has died after contracting the coronavirus, a Washington State Department Health official confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

It the first confirmed death in the US from the novel coronavirus.

Officials did not immediately release any more information regarding the death or the victim, but in a statement, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee referred to the victim as a man.

Jamie Nixon, spokesman for the agency, told BuzzFeed News the department would be releasing more information about the death during a press conference at 1 pm.

News of the death came just after President Trump said he too would be addressing the media regarding the death — a press conference scheduled an hour and a half before Washington State health officials are expected to address the public.

Currently, there are 66 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. On Friday, officials reported the second case of community spread was confirmed in Washington state, meaning the people infected with the virus had no known travel history or known exposure to someone who had been infected.

"It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19," Gov. Jay Insee said in a statement Saturday. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus."

