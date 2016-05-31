BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Volunteer Deputy Gets 4 Years In Prison For Killing Unarmed Suspect

news

Volunteer Deputy Gets 4 Years In Prison For Killing Unarmed Suspect

A Tulsa, Oklahoma, judge handed down the maximum sentence to a former volunteer deputy who said he reached for a taser, but instead fired his gun, killing an unarmed black suspect.

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 31, 2016, at 7:55 p.m. ET

Sue Ogrocki / AP

A former volunteer deputy in Oklahoma was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday for fatally shooting an unarmed black man after mistakenly grabbing his gun instead of his taser.

The fatal shooting on April 2, 2015, was captured on body camera footage as Bates ran to help authorities apprehend an unarmed suspect trying to flee deputies during an illegal gun sales sting.

The suspect, Eric Harris, died from his injury.

The prison sentence handed down to 74-year-old Robert Bates was the maximum punishment for the former wealthy insurance executive who was convicted of second-degree manslaughter, the Tulsa World reported. It was also recommended by the jury.

Bates' attorney told reporters he planned to appeal the sentence.

Bates attorney plans to appeal sentencing. @KTULNews
Maureen Wurtz @MaureenWurtzTV

Bates attorney plans to appeal sentencing. @KTULNews

Reply Retweet Favorite

Several of Bates' friends, family, and acquaintances had asked the judge for leniency ahead of Tuesday's hearing, including a former sheriff who resigned after the fatal shooting, calling it a "terrible mistake."

Former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz, who called the incident "a terrible injustice for a man that made a terrible mistake," resigned after he was questioned over why he authorized an elderly volunteer to participate in undercover stings. A memo had also questioned Bates' field qualifications.

Bates had donated thousands of dollars and vehicles to the department.

According to court documents reviewed by BuzzFeed News, one of the jurors also asked that Bates get probation, telling the judge: "I regret that I didn't speak up because in my mind and heart I truly do not believe Mr. Bates is guilty."

Bates' doctor also submitted a letter to the court stating his concern about his client's age and "cardiovascular and medical issues," and the ability of the prison system to adequately address them.

Bates is expected to get credit for time already served behind bars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wealthy Volunteer Sheriff's Deputy Convicted In Death Of Unarmed Black Man

buzzfeed.com

Tulsa Sheriff Says He’s “Sorry” Reserve Deputy Shot And Killed Unarmed Man

buzzfeed.com

Oklahoma Reserve Deputy Pleads Not Guilty To Manslaughter, Will Vacation In The Bahamas

buzzfeed.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT