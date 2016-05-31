Volunteer Deputy Gets 4 Years In Prison For Killing Unarmed Suspect

A Tulsa, Oklahoma, judge handed down the maximum sentence to a former volunteer deputy who said he reached for a taser, but instead fired his gun, killing an unarmed black suspect.

A former volunteer deputy in Oklahoma was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday for fatally shooting an unarmed black man after mistakenly grabbing his gun instead of his taser.

The fatal shooting on April 2, 2015, was captured on body camera footage as Bates ran to help authorities apprehend an unarmed suspect trying to flee deputies during an illegal gun sales sting.

The suspect, Eric Harris, died from his injury.

The prison sentence handed down to 74-year-old Robert Bates was the maximum punishment for the former wealthy insurance executive who was convicted of second-degree manslaughter, the Tulsa World reported. It was also recommended by the jury.

Bates' attorney told reporters he planned to appeal the sentence.