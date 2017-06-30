Wild Police Chase Ends With Officers Beating A Driver After He Appeared To Surrender

About a dozen officers can be seen surrounding a purse robbery suspect and delivering multiple blows at the end of a police chase that extended across two states.

A wild police chase across two states ended Thursday with police officers beating a driver in an open field after he appeared to raise his hands to surrender to authorities.

Video shot by a news helicopter hovering overhead showed at least a dozen officers surrounding the driver at the end of the chase, several of them delivering punches and kicks while the suspect appears to be on the ground.

In the video, one officer is seen holding himself up by putting his hand on the hood of a patrol car as he visibly kicks the driver that led police on a 30-minute chase from Louisville, Kentucky, to an Indiana field.

Indiana State Police identified the suspect as Robert G. Ellis from Louisville. He was suspected of multiple purse thefts.

Sgt. Jerry D. Goodin told BuzzFeed News the Louisville Metro Police Department initiated the chase, but asked Indiana State Police to take over when it entered Indiana.

Video footage of the end of the chase, however, shows that many of the officers that crowded around Ellis were driving patrol cars that appear to belong to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD officials did not return multiple calls and emails from BuzzFeed News for comment.