Video Shows How A Football Coach Quickly Disarmed A Student With A Shotgun, Then Hugged Him

Surveillance video released Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon shows how a football coach disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun during an incident in May, then hugged and held on to the 18-year-old.



The dramatic video, released by the Multnomah County District Attorney's office and published by Portland's KOIN 6 News, shows coach Keanon Lowe moving away from the student, Angel Granados-Diaz, and holding the shotgun out of his reach in the hallway.

Lowe, who is also a security guard at the school, told reporters at a press conference at the time that he went to a classroom to get a student, then quickly realized an armed Granados-Diaz was just steps away from him.



"I saw the look in his face, look in his eyes, looked at the gun, realized it was a real gun, and then my instincts just took over," Lowe said. "I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun."