 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Video Shows How A Football Coach Quickly Disarmed A Student With A Shotgun, Then Hugged Him

Trending

Video Shows How A Football Coach Quickly Disarmed A Student With A Shotgun, Then Hugged Him

Coach Keanon Lowe grabbed the shotgun from the 18-year-old student, then hugged and held on to him as a teacher took the firearm away.

By Salvador Hernandez

Picture of Salvador Hernandez Salvador Hernandez BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 19, 2019, at 1:43 p.m. ET

Multnomah County District Attorney / Via youtube.com

Surveillance video released Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon shows how a football coach disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun during an incident in May, then hugged and held on to the 18-year-old.

The dramatic video, released by the Multnomah County District Attorney's office and published by Portland's KOIN 6 News, shows coach Keanon Lowe moving away from the student, Angel Granados-Diaz, and holding the shotgun out of his reach in the hallway.

Lowe, who is also a security guard at the school, told reporters at a press conference at the time that he went to a classroom to get a student, then quickly realized an armed Granados-Diaz was just steps away from him.

"I saw the look in his face, look in his eyes, looked at the gun, realized it was a real gun, and then my instincts just took over," Lowe said. "I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun."

When I signed up to be a Security Guard, Football and Track &amp; Field Coach for Parkrose High School, I did so to guide and coach young people whose shoes I had once been in. I had no idea, that I would one day have to put my life on the line like I did yesterday for my students.
Keanon Lowe @KeanonLowe

When I signed up to be a Security Guard, Football and Track &amp; Field Coach for Parkrose High School, I did so to guide and coach young people whose shoes I had once been in. I had no idea, that I would one day have to put my life on the line like I did yesterday for my students.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the video, Lowe is seen talking to Granados-Diaz, holding on to him with one hand. A teacher then quickly grabs the gun from Lowe and moves to the other end of the hallway. Lowe then turns and embraces the student, who begins to cry.

"I felt compassion for the kid, to be honest," Lowe said. "Obviously, he broke down and I just wanted to let him know that I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him. I was there for a reason and that this is a life worth living."

Multnomah County District Attorney's office

Lowe, a former team captain and wide receiver for the University of Oregon, has been praised not just for his brave actions in preventing a shooting in the school, but for his act of compassion towards the student as well.

Surveillance cameras at Parkrose High school caught the time when the Coach disarmed the student who took the gun to school and embraced him until the police arrived😩 I’ve never seen this video but it’s so heavy I had to share
ڤينيسيا @aisenav

Surveillance cameras at Parkrose High school caught the time when the Coach disarmed the student who took the gun to school and embraced him until the police arrived😩 I’ve never seen this video but it’s so heavy I had to share

Reply Retweet Favorite
Holy shit ... Disarmed with a hug ... Nicely done, coach !!! "Surveillance video shows the dramatic moment when Parkrose High School football coach Keanon Lowe disarming a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus."
//Sub/Corpus @subcorpus

Holy shit ... Disarmed with a hug ... Nicely done, coach !!! "Surveillance video shows the dramatic moment when Parkrose High School football coach Keanon Lowe disarming a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus."

Reply Retweet Favorite
Coach Keanon Lowe, disarming ParkroseHigh School gunman, obviously knowing there was so much more leading up to this moment for this young man. Humanity- it saves lives. Bravo. #BreakingNews https://t.co/qSKjunPKN5 RT @DrRobyn
Systemic Sarcasm @SystemicSarcasm

Coach Keanon Lowe, disarming ParkroseHigh School gunman, obviously knowing there was so much more leading up to this moment for this young man. Humanity- it saves lives. Bravo. #BreakingNews https://t.co/qSKjunPKN5 RT @DrRobyn

Reply Retweet Favorite
Such a heroic man! @KeanonLowe, let's flood him with love! https://t.co/nAtffYTupi
Elaine Ferry @arcadiaherb

Such a heroic man! @KeanonLowe, let's flood him with love! https://t.co/nAtffYTupi

Reply Retweet Favorite

Granados-Diaz was booked on charges of possession of a firearm in a public building, attempting to discharge a firearm at school, reckless endangerment and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place. Police say the gun was loaded with one round.

He pleaded guilty to gun charges on Oct. 10 and was handed a 36-month probation sentence. As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Granados-Diaz will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment.

During his time in probation, he is prohibited from entering school grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT