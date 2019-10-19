Video Shows How A Football Coach Quickly Disarmed A Student With A Shotgun, Then Hugged Him
Coach Keanon Lowe grabbed the shotgun from the 18-year-old student, then hugged and held on to him as a teacher took the firearm away.
Surveillance video released Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon shows how a football coach disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun during an incident in May, then hugged and held on to the 18-year-old.
The dramatic video, released by the Multnomah County District Attorney's office and published by Portland's KOIN 6 News, shows coach Keanon Lowe moving away from the student, Angel Granados-Diaz, and holding the shotgun out of his reach in the hallway.
Lowe, who is also a security guard at the school, told reporters at a press conference at the time that he went to a classroom to get a student, then quickly realized an armed Granados-Diaz was just steps away from him.
"I saw the look in his face, look in his eyes, looked at the gun, realized it was a real gun, and then my instincts just took over," Lowe said. "I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun."
In the video, Lowe is seen talking to Granados-Diaz, holding on to him with one hand. A teacher then quickly grabs the gun from Lowe and moves to the other end of the hallway. Lowe then turns and embraces the student, who begins to cry.
"I felt compassion for the kid, to be honest," Lowe said. "Obviously, he broke down and I just wanted to let him know that I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him. I was there for a reason and that this is a life worth living."
Lowe, a former team captain and wide receiver for the University of Oregon, has been praised not just for his brave actions in preventing a shooting in the school, but for his act of compassion towards the student as well.
Granados-Diaz was booked on charges of possession of a firearm in a public building, attempting to discharge a firearm at school, reckless endangerment and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place. Police say the gun was loaded with one round.
He pleaded guilty to gun charges on Oct. 10 and was handed a 36-month probation sentence. As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Granados-Diaz will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment.
During his time in probation, he is prohibited from entering school grounds.
