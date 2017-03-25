Suspect In Deadly Shooting On Las Vegas Strip Has Been Identified

Police have identified the suspect who opened fire inside a public bus on the popular, tourist-filled Las Vegas strip on Saturday, killing one person and injuring another.

Rolando Cardenas, 55, was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm within a vehicle and burglary with possession of a firearm, Clark County Jail records show.



Cardenas began shooting inside the bus around at around11 a.m. local time, striking Gary Breitling and another person as passengers and the driver ran outside the vehicle near the Cosmopolitan Hotel, police said. The 57-year-old from Sidney, Montana, died at the hospital, the coroner's office said.

He opened fire "for no apparent reason," police told the Associated Press, and then barricaded himself inside the bus, shutting down the packed Strip before surrendering to police after a standoff that lasted nearly four hours, police said.

The second victim is expected to live, the AP reported.

