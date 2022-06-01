Texas Authorities Are Still Waiting For Uvalde’s School Police Chief To Answer Questions

The Uvalde schools police chief has so far ignored requests for a follow-up interview made by state investigators reviewing the the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary, officials told BuzzFeed News.

Pete Arredondo, police chief for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, was the incident commander in charge during the May 24 shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. On Friday, officials said he made the decision not to confront the shooter immediately because police believed everyone in the classroom was already dead — in spite of 911 calls coming from children begging for help — and transitioned the response to a "barricaded" situation instead of an "active shooter."

The Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting the investigation into the shooting, which is the deadliest at a school since Sandy Hook in 2012. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that Arredondo has not responded to requests for a follow-up interview.



"Uvalde PD and Uvalde CISD are still cooperating," a spokesperson for the department told BuzzFeed News. "However, the Chief of Police for CISD has yet to respond to the Rangers' request for a follow-up interview that was made a couple of days ago."

Arredondo did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment.

Arredondo's lack of response to investigators' inquiries comes after the Texas Department of Public Safety admitted it was a mistake for police to wait more than an hour to breach the classroom where the shooter killed 21 people.

"With the benefit of hindsight ... of course it was not the right decision," said Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. "It was the wrong decision."

In addition to the leadership of the school district police department, Arredondo recently won election to the Uvalde City Council and had been set to be sworn in Tuesday. NBC News reported, citing the city's mayor, that the ceremony was postponed to keep the focus on the victims of the shooting.