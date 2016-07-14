Utah To Be The First To Authorize Disabling Drones Near Wildfires

Firefighters across the U.S. have had to ground water-dropping aircraft because of drones getting to close to fly-over zones.

Utah lawmakers on Wednesday voted to give authorities permission to down drones that fly too close to wildfires and interfere with water-dropping operations, a first for the U.S., the Associated Press reported.

As drones become cheaper and more accessible to the public, they've also become a nuisance for firefighters battling raging brush fires who have had to stop water drops to prevent the possibility of a mid-air collision.



The bill, which is expected to be signed by the governor, does not specifically outline how authorities can bring down a drone, leaving them wide discretion in the field.

"The redneck in me is just to shoot the damn thing," Utah Senator Evan Vickers told lawmakers during a special session on Wednesday.

Officials, however, would more likely use other devices to jam a signal or disable them in a more "humane" way, he added.