Two American Swimmers Removed From Flight By Brazilian Authorities

Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger were with Ryan Lochte on Sunday when the athletes were allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Rio.

Two American Olympic swimmers who said they were with Ryan Lochte during an armed robbery in Rio de Janeiro were pulled off an airplane and detained by Brazilian law enforcement, the US Olympic Committee (USOC) confirmed Wednesday to BuzzFeed News.



Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger were headed back to the US on an overnight flight when federal law enforcement pulled them off the flight, Patrick Sandusky, a spokesman for the USOC, said.

"Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz were detained Wednesday night shortly before their flight was scheduled to depart from Rio. They were released by local authorities with the understanding that they would continue their discussions about the incident on Thursday," a statement released by the USOC said.

An attorney for the swimmers said they will not be allowed to leave Brazil until they testify about the robbery, the Associated Press reported.



The USOC statement also mentioned a third swimmer, James Feigen, although his location was not immediately clear.

"James Feigen is also communicating with local authorities and intends to make further statements regarding the incident on Thursday as well," the USOC statement said.

The swimmers previously told the Associated Press and NBC they were returning from a party Sunday morning when their car was pulled over by what they believed were police officers. Armed men then demanded the men's valuables at gunpoint, Lochte said.

