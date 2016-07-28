BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Tim Kaine Is Twitter's Favorite Living, Breathing Dad Joke

politics

Tim Kaine Is Twitter's Favorite Living, Breathing Dad Joke

How you doing there, sport, slugger, champ, kiddo, bud?

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 27, 2016, at 11:04 p.m. ET

Sen. Tim Kaine accepted the vice presidential nomination Wednesday night, and Twitter immediately decided he is a dad joke come to life.

Matt Rourke / AP

Yes, the senator from Virginia has a reputation as a straight-laced politician who is sometimes described as "boring," but he received plenty of cheers at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday.

But that didn't stop people from describing him as someone quick to pull a dad joke.

If Joe Biden is your favorite uncle, Tim Kaine is your favorite assistant vice principal.
Simon Owens @simonowens

If Joe Biden is your favorite uncle, Tim Kaine is your favorite assistant vice principal.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But he's cool about it.

Tim Kaine just wants one word alone with your prom date.
Jordan Weissmann @JHWeissmann

Tim Kaine just wants one word alone with your prom date.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Probably super heavy on the dad jokes.

ACTUAL CONVERSATION: Clinton: "I'm asking you to be my Vice President." Tim Kaine: "Hi 'asking you to be my Vice President', I'm dad!"
Dan Ryan @bruinshockeynow

ACTUAL CONVERSATION: Clinton: "I'm asking you to be my Vice President." Tim Kaine: "Hi 'asking you to be my Vice President', I'm dad!"

Reply Retweet Favorite

But it's a little awkward when he does it in public.

Tim Kaine is your super-nerdy uncle but then he knows the full lyrics to a Drake song and everyone's like "OH SHIT UNCLE TIM"
Dan Munz @dan_munz

Tim Kaine is your super-nerdy uncle but then he knows the full lyrics to a Drake song and everyone's like "OH SHIT UNCLE TIM"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sport, champ, slugger.

I just want Tim Kaine to make me some scrambled eggs when I'm sad and ask me, "What's wrong, scout?"
Eric @ericschroeck

I just want Tim Kaine to make me some scrambled eggs when I'm sad and ask me, "What's wrong, scout?"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tim Kaine seems like the kind of guy who buys you 5 shares of stock for your 10th birthday and tells you to "hold onto those, kiddo"
jake beckman @jakebeckman

Tim Kaine seems like the kind of guy who buys you 5 shares of stock for your 10th birthday and tells you to "hold onto those, kiddo"

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

He's embarrassing in a cool way.

Tim Kaine is your dad performing in the PTA talent show and you're proud of him but also kind of want to die
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

Tim Kaine is your dad performing in the PTA talent show and you're proud of him but also kind of want to die

Reply Retweet Favorite

*Pew pew*

Tim Kaine is what happens if finger guns were a dude
Charlie Warzel @cwarzel

Tim Kaine is what happens if finger guns were a dude

Reply Retweet Favorite
I bet Tim Kaine still says "wuzzzaaaaaa" to his kids on the phone even though they've never gotten it.
Ema O'Connor @o_ema

I bet Tim Kaine still says "wuzzzaaaaaa" to his kids on the phone even though they've never gotten it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Because he just puts on a movie.

Tim Kaine is also your second favorite substitute Spanish teacher
Mara Wilson @MaraWritesStuff

Tim Kaine is also your second favorite substitute Spanish teacher

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Stop it.

Kaine’s like your friend’s Dad who learned about “raise the roof” in 2001.
Conor Sen @conorsen

Kaine’s like your friend’s Dad who learned about “raise the roof” in 2001.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Super helpful.

i bet if tim kaine has leaked voicemails at the DNC they were all reminders to stay hydrated
Alexandra Petri @petridishes

i bet if tim kaine has leaked voicemails at the DNC they were all reminders to stay hydrated

Reply Retweet Favorite

And he does it enthusiastically.

Tim Kaine seems like his whole life, he's been the only person at his workplaces who's known how to put more toner in the copy machine
Lauren Hoffman @L_Hoff

Tim Kaine seems like his whole life, he's been the only person at his workplaces who's known how to put more toner in the copy machine

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tim Kaine is the quiet A/V nerd in high school who could unscramble porn and secretly had great weed. #DemsInPhilly
Patton Oswalt @pattonoswalt

Tim Kaine is the quiet A/V nerd in high school who could unscramble porn and secretly had great weed. #DemsInPhilly

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
tim kaine is the straight bro friend that you fall in love with and he doesn't get weird about it and respects your feelings
Matt Bellassai @MattBellassai

tim kaine is the straight bro friend that you fall in love with and he doesn't get weird about it and respects your feelings

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sweet set of hub cabs on that ride too, I bet.

Tim Kaine subscribes to MotorTrend magazine &amp; secretly wanted the Porsch but is proud to drive the minivan
Anne Helen Petersen @annehelen

Tim Kaine subscribes to MotorTrend magazine &amp; secretly wanted the Porsch but is proud to drive the minivan

Reply Retweet Favorite

He's just watching out for you.

Tim Kaine is your friend's dad who catches you smoking weed at a sleepover and doesn't rat you out but talks to you about brain development
PJ Vogt @PJVogt

Tim Kaine is your friend's dad who catches you smoking weed at a sleepover and doesn't rat you out but talks to you about brain development

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tim Kaine doesn't have a pencil you can borrow. Tim Kaine has a pencil you can keep.
#jontent @YakovMironov

Tim Kaine doesn't have a pencil you can borrow. Tim Kaine has a pencil you can keep.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And finally:

Tim Kaine doesn't care who said what to who when, he thinks Kim and Kanye owe Taylor an apology
Jessica Goldstein @jessicagolds

Tim Kaine doesn't care who said what to who when, he thinks Kim and Kanye owe Taylor an apology

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT