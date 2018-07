Tim Kaine Is Twitter's Favorite Living, Breathing Dad Joke

How you doing there, sport, slugger, champ, kiddo, bud?

Sen. Tim Kaine accepted the vice presidential nomination Wednesday night, and Twitter immediately decided he is a dad joke come to life.

Yes, the senator from Virginia has a reputation as a straight-laced politician who is sometimes described as "boring," but he received plenty of cheers at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday.

But that didn't stop people from describing him as someone quick to pull a dad joke.