Twitter Banned Donald Trump, So Of Course Twitter Memed The News Into Oblivion

Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump on Friday, shutting down one of the most consequential and ever-present accounts on the platform after years of refusing to do so because of his status as a world leader.

The move came after Trump used his account to incite a violent attack on the US Capitol, not to mention years of spreading a litany of lies, personal attacks, racist remarks, and threats, and, most recently, undermining the democratic process.

Of course, after the permanent ban was announced, Twitter users did what they do best when faced with major national news: memes.