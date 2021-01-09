 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Twitter Banned Donald Trump, So Of Course Twitter Memed The News Into Oblivion

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Twitter Banned Donald Trump, So Of Course Twitter Memed The News Into Oblivion

UNLEASH THE CONTENT.

By Salvador Hernandez

Picture of Salvador Hernandez Salvador Hernandez BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 8, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. ET

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump on Friday, shutting down one of the most consequential and ever-present accounts on the platform after years of refusing to do so because of his status as a world leader.

The move came after Trump used his account to incite a violent attack on the US Capitol, not to mention years of spreading a litany of lies, personal attacks, racist remarks, and threats, and, most recently, undermining the democratic process.

Of course, after the permanent ban was announced, Twitter users did what they do best when faced with major national news: memes.

Donald Trump trying to login to Twitter
Ry🐝 @NinjaBands

Donald Trump trying to login to Twitter

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NinjaBands
trump opening up twitter rn
logan @piloht

trump opening up twitter rn

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @piloht
Black Twitter seeing Trump got suspended:
Frederick Joseph @FredTJoseph

Black Twitter seeing Trump got suspended:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @FredTJoseph

Of course, many of the president's most ardent supporters and many of his millions of followers were not happy with the decision.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the president, called it "disgusting." Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, compared the decision to that of a "dictatorial regime."

Disgusting. Big Tech wants to cancel all 75M @realDonaldTrump supporters. If you don’t think they’re coming for you next, you’re wrong. “Twitter bans President Trump” https://t.co/4inOMm4Jth
Jason Miller @JasonMillerinDC

Disgusting. Big Tech wants to cancel all 75M @realDonaldTrump supporters. If you don’t think they’re coming for you next, you’re wrong. “Twitter bans President Trump” https://t.co/4inOMm4Jth

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JasonMillerinDC
So the ayatollah, and numerous other dictatorial regimes can have Twitter accounts with no issue despite threatening genocide to entire countries and killing homosexuals etc... but The President of the United States should be permanently suspended. Mao would be proud.
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

So the ayatollah, and numerous other dictatorial regimes can have Twitter accounts with no issue despite threatening genocide to entire countries and killing homosexuals etc... but The President of the United States should be permanently suspended. Mao would be proud.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @DonaldJTrumpJr

But for many others, imagining a world in which Trump wouldn't be able to use Twitter to bully just about everything was too good not to meme.

twitter now that trump is banned from it
dakotah ! ON LIMIT @0NLY_4NGEL

twitter now that trump is banned from it

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @0NLY_4NGEL
When Donald Trump gets kicked off Twitter.
JRehling @JRehling

When Donald Trump gets kicked off Twitter.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JRehling

Still, many users wondered why it took so long for the tech giant to make the decision despite Trump's consistent flouting of the platform's rules, which would have gotten any other user banned or suspended.

Twitter explaining why it took so long to ban Trump
Michael Benjamin @mfbenji

Twitter explaining why it took so long to ban Trump

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @mfbenji

And how did Trump himself react to the news that he was removed from a platform he's used to ascend to the presidency and communicate directly with this supporters?

Trump trying to get White House staffers to let him use their Twitter accounts
Tom Zohar @TomZohar

Trump trying to get White House staffers to let him use their Twitter accounts

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @TomZohar

At the end of the day, no one really knows what Trump will do next. Although he did include an ominous signoff in his statement deriding Twitter's decision: "STAY TUNED!"

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to
John Barron @barronjohn1946

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @barronjohn1946


Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT