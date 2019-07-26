Twin Babies Were Found Dead Inside A Hot Car After Police Said Their Father Forgot About Them

BREAKING: 2 infants have been found dead after being left in a hot car in the Bronx. NYPD sources say the children's father apparently forgot them in the back seat Friday morning and went to work for over 8 hours. https://t.co/NCO5Y9X9fa #CBSNewYork

Twin babies were found dead inside a hot car in New York on Friday after their father forgot they were in the back seat and went to work about two blocks away, police said.

The father, identified only as a 38-year-old man, worked a full day before going back to his car in the Bronx and realizing the 11-month-old boy and girl had been inside the entire day, New York Police Sgt. Mary O'Donnell told BuzzFeed News.

The dad called 911 at 4:08 p.m., O’Donnell said, but the babies were pronounced dead at the scene.

O’Donnell added that the man — who according to the New York Times worked at James J. Peters VA Medical Center — was taken to a local precinct, where he is being questioned by officers.



Temperatures hovered around the mid 80s in the Bronx on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. However, temperatures inside a locked vehicle with raised windows in those conditions can quickly soar over 100 degrees, according to a study by San Francisco State University.

The study found that when the ambient temperature is 84 degrees, the temperature inside a locked car can jump to 103 degrees within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature inside the car can reach 116 degrees.

According to NoHeatstroke.org, an organization that tracks the deaths of children left inside hot cars, 23 have died in the US so far this year. Of the nearly 800 children who have died of heatstroke inside hot cars from 1998 to 2018, most of them — 54% — were forgotten in the car by their caregiver, it said.