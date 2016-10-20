Trump Wrongly Claims Groping Allegations Have Been "Debunked"

"Nobody has more respect for women than I do," Trump said.

Donald Trump wrongly claimed during Wednesday's debate that the allegations made by nine different women who have said he groped them have been debunked, and claimed they were brought on by the Clinton campaign.

Clinton jumped on the question, and said Trump's denial has been exemplary of the Republican candidate's unwillingness to take responsibility.

"Those stories have been largely debunked," Trump wrongly stated. "Nobody has more respect for women than I do."



Fox News' Chris Wallace asked Trump about the recent allegations and Trump's fitness to be president.

Trump denied the allegations and claimed, incorrectly, that the allegations had been refuted. Instead, Trump pointed toward violence that has surfaced at his campaign rallies and said the Clinton campaign was responsible for the violence, citing undercover videos that were released by a conservative activist.

Clinton, meanwhile, criticized the way Trump has referred to women in the past, including the leaked Access Hollywood video and his comments about former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

"So we now know what Donald thinks and what he does towards women," Clinton said. "That's how Donald is."

Trump also said the allegations were false and, therefore, he did not apologize to his wife, contradicting a statement that was released by Melania Trump claiming the Republican nominee apologized to her after the Access Hollywood tape surfaced.

Clinton quoted comments Trump has made at his political rallies, where he told supporters to "look at her" about one of the women who have alleged that he forced himself on them, and that the accuser wouldn't have been his "first choice."

"This is a pattern of divisiveness of a very dark and in many ways dangerous vision of our country where he incites violence and applauds people that are punching and pulling people at his rallies," Clinton said.

Trump claimed Clinton was lying.