President Trump said Friday he doesn't view white nationalism as a growing threat after the deadly terror attack in New Zealand that left 49 people dead was carried out by a white supremacist gunman who left behind a racist manifesto calling his victims "invaders."

"I don't really," Trump said from the Oval Office after being asked by a reporter. "I think it's a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess."

The comment came shortly after Trump vetoed a resolution to stop his national emergency declaration and plan to use Defense Department funds to pay for a wall at the southern border.

"People hate the word invasion, but that’s what it is," Trump said, referring to undocumented immigrants at the southern border. "Its an invasion of drugs and criminals and people we have no idea who they are but we capture them."

While the president talked about trying to curtail undocumented immigration in the US, reporters asked whether white nationalism across the globe appeared to be a growing threat.

"If you look at what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that's the case," Trump continued. "I don't know enough about it yet."