Trump Is Still Lying About Election Results As His Supporters Attempt A Coup

President Donald Trump fueled his angry and violent supporters on Wednesday with a video message in which he told the mob that attempted a coup, "You're very special."



The video, posted on Twitter, came after legislators were evacuated because the mob had violently pushed through police barricades and made their way into the legislative chambers. In the video, Trump told them to go home, but he also repeated the lies that had motivated their actions.

"I know your pain," Trump said in the video. "We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side."

The president pushed the very same conspiracy theories that brought the angry crowd onto the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was set to count Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Only after repeating the lies did Trump tell the mob to go home.

"We have to have peace," Trump said. "We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law in order. We don't want anybody hurt."

The video was labeled by Twitter as "disputed," and the platform also blocked replies and sharing "due to a risk of violence."