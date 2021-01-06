Trump Is Still Lying About Election Results As His Supporters Attempt A Coup
Trump told his violent supporters who stormed the Capitol to go home, but he also offered support: "We love you. You're very special."
President Donald Trump fueled his angry and violent supporters on Wednesday with a video message in which he told the mob that attempted a coup, "You're very special."
The video, posted on Twitter, came after legislators were evacuated because the mob had violently pushed through police barricades and made their way into the legislative chambers. In the video, Trump told them to go home, but he also repeated the lies that had motivated their actions.
"I know your pain," Trump said in the video. "We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side."
The president pushed the very same conspiracy theories that brought the angry crowd onto the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was set to count Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Only after repeating the lies did Trump tell the mob to go home.
"We have to have peace," Trump said. "We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law in order. We don't want anybody hurt."
The video was labeled by Twitter as "disputed," and the platform also blocked replies and sharing "due to a risk of violence."
Only hours before his calls for peace, Trump had urged the crowd to descend onto the streets of DC.
And on Tuesday, the president had pressed Republicans to "FIGHT" and reject the election results, despite multiple defeats in courts that found no evidence of massive voter fraud.
Just minutes before Trump's video was published, Biden addressed the nation and encouraged the president to go on national television and tell his supporters to stop the violence.
"The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is," Biden said. "So President Trump: Step up."
Instead, Trump continued to sow disorder and embrace the mob.
"There's never been a period of time like this when such a thing happened when they could take it away from all of us," Trump said in the video.
He added: "We love you. You're very special."
Earlier on Wednesday in the Capitol, a woman was left with life-threatening injuries after being shot. It was unclear when members of Congress would be able to resume their duties.
