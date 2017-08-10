Trump Thanked Putin For Kicking Out US Diplomats And 7 Other Things He Actually Told Reporters

"Nobody has greater respect for intelligence than Donald Trump," President Donald Trump said.

President Trump spoke to reporters Thursday while still vacationing in New Jersey, and his comments had some people going 🤔.

Trump is still vacationing at his private golf club in Bedminster, but he was meeting with top members of his administration to address some of the more pertinent issues that have come up in recent days, including rising tensions with North Korea.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said his comments promising "fire and fury" upon North Korea "maybe [weren't] tough enough."

And in a second conversation with reporters, he certainly did not back off his comments.

He was also asked about his relationship with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whether he is considering removing special counsel Robert Mueller from the Russia investigation, and the administration's intent to crack down on leaks.

Here are some of the more bizarre excerpts from the 20-minute press briefing: