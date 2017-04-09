Trump Supporters On "SNL" Will Back Him Up Through Anything. Just Like In Real Life.
"I am going to do everything I can to make sure you people work in coal for the rest of your lives."
Alec Baldwin came back to Saturday Night Live as Donald Trump to visit a group of hardcore, never-give-up Trump supporters in Boone County.
And we all love Trump, don't we?
This week, things were going better for the President, who has experienced a series of defeats scandals in his first weeks as president.
"Gorsuch was confirmed, the media is saying nice things and nobody is talking about Russia. Boy, what a difference 59 tomahawk missiles can make."
But he wanted to spend some time with supporters who voted for him, and despite the downturns of the administration, are still sticking by him.
Like this coal worker who has lost his job.
"I am going to do everything I can to make sure you people work in coal for the rest of your lives. And your kids will work in coal and your grandkids. It's going to be incredible."
"Mr. President, thank you so much, but all we want are good jobs. They don't have to be in coal."
"Sorry, it's all coal. In Trump's America men work in two places: coal mines and Goldman Sachs."
This chap is worried about rising premiums and the lack of healthcare in his area.
"All of it. Gone. After we are done. You will never have to drive to see a doctor again."
"I trust your judgment, sir. There must be some reason you are a billionaire."
This Trump supporter is concerned about people addicted to pain killers. His wife is in a federally-funded rehab.
Don't worry. Trump is getting rid of that rehab center.
"I voted for you and you are my president."
Minimum wage? After school programs?
Junked! Gone!
"Ok. Great."
Your house? "JUNKED!"
"You're my president!"
Watch the skit here:
