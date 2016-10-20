Trump Says Late-Term Abortions Allow Doctors To "Rip The Baby Out" Of The Womb

The Republican nominee claimed that late-term abortion allows for abortions up to a day before birth.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton clashed on their opposing opinions on abortion rights during their final debate Wednesday after the Republican nominee said current law allows doctors to "rip the baby out of the womb."

Asked about their stance on abortion, Trump stressed that he is “pro-life” and would nominate like-minded justices for the Supreme Court to make sure the issue of abortion is decided at the state level.

"I am pro-life and I will be appointing pro-life justices," Trump said. "It would go back to the states."

He also criticized late-term abortions, saying they allow for procedures that “rip the baby out of the womb” up to a day before birth.

“You can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb on the ninth month,” Trump said.