Trump Rushed Off Stage At Reno Rally

Secret Service officials said the disruption was caused by someone shouting the word "gun" — but no weapon was found and the man arrested has been released.

RENO, Nev. — Donald Trump was rushed off the stage while at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, Saturday afternoon due to a disruption in the crowd caused by someone shouting "gun," US Secret Service officials said.

No weapon was found after a "thorough search of the subject and the surrounding area," according to the Secret Service statement:

This evening at approximately 9:05pm (EST), at a Presidential Nominee Trump rally in Reno, Nevada, Mr. Trump was removed from the stage by his Secret Service protective detail after a commotion occurred in the crowd. Immediately in front of the stage, an unidentified individual shouted "gun". Secret Service agents and Reno Police Officers immediately apprehended the subject. Upon a thorough search of the subject and the surrounding area, no weapon was found. A thorough investigation is ongoing at this time by the U.S. Secret Service and the Reno Police Department. Candidate Trump ultimately returned to the stage and continued with his remarks.

The sudden disruption at the event caused mass confusion for hours on Saturday night as people in the crowd and reporters tried to figure out just what had happened when the Secret Service agents rushed Trump offstage.



On Saturday night, police and security tackled a man in the crowd, handcuffed him, and led him outside. He was later released.

