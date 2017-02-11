Trump Claims Without Evidence "Thousands" Of People Were Bused Across State Lines To Illegally Vote

A member of the Federal Election Commission asked President Trump to present evidence of voter fraud to the public, saying "allegations of this magnitude cannot be ignored."

President Donald Trump again claimed there was widespread voter fraud during the November election, this time telling senators "thousands" of people were bussed in from Massachusetts to vote in New Hampshire.

Trump made the unsubstantiated claims in a closed-door meeting with 10 senators Thursday to discuss his Supreme Court nomination, Neil Gorsuch, Politico reported. Instead, Trump began talking about the election in New Hampshire, which both he and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte lost in November, costing him four electoral votes and Ayotte's seat in the Senate.

Trump blamed "thousands" of people who were "brought in on buses" from Massachusetts to vote illegally in New Hampshire during the meeting, which was also reported by the Associated Press.

Officials at New Hampshire's secretary of state office, US Attorney's Office, and Massachusetts' attorney general's office told BuzzFeed News there was no evidence to support the president's claim.

"We have not seen any evidence of busloads of out-of-state voters coming across the border to vote in New Hampshire elections," David Scanlan, deputy secretary of state for New Hampshire, said.

The president's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud also sparked a member of the Federal Election Commission to ask the president to present his evidence to the public.