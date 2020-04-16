Here's How Trump Says The US Should Reopen When Coronavirus Cases Go Down

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines on Thursday to begin reopening the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, a plan based on three gradual phases that will ultimately be up to governors to implement.

The plan was unveiled by the president during a press conference from the White House, despite concerns from some public health officials that lifting social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders too early would erase current efforts to slow its spread.



"We must have a working economy, and we want to get it back very, very quickly, and that's what's going to happen," Trump said, reading from prepared remarks. "I believe it will boom."

Under the proposed guidelines, Trump suggested several states would be able to start lifting restrictions "literally tomorrow," although he declined to say which states would be able to meet the criteria set by his administration. On Tuesday, the president suggested 29 states were in "extremely good shape."

"They will be able to go literally tomorrow because they've met all of the guidelines," he said Thursday.

The guidelines, passed on to governors during a phone call prior to the press conference, outlined a reopening of the country's businesses, schools, and other gathering places in phases, starting with regions with strong testing infrastructure for the virus and a decreasing number of COVID-19 infections.

In places where cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are down for 14 days, the guidelines call for lifting some stay-at-home restrictions. If the virus doesn't rebound, further restrictions may be lifted.

"We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time," Trump said. "Some states will be able to open up sooner than others. Some states are not in the kind of trouble that others are in."

The final decisions on how to open up communities, however, would rest with the governors of each state, a shift from what Trump said just days earlier. The president had seemingly threatened governors, who he suggested were involved in a sort of "mutiny" over their plans to open up their states under their terms.