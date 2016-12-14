Trump Picks Montana Congressman To Lead Interior Department

Ryan Zinke, a former Navy SEAL commander, has been praised locally for protecting public lands but is perceived as an adversary to environmentalist causes.

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke, a first-term Montana congressman and former Navy SEAL commander, to lead the Department of the Interior.

Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway confirmed the decision Tuesday night during an appearance on Fox News and the president-elect sent out a press release on confirming the nomination on Thursday. Conway said Zinke was picked over three other candidates vying for the spot, including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, who was seen by many as a top contender for the spot.

"As a former Navy SEAL, he has incredible leadership skills and an attitude of doing whatever it takes to win. America is the most beautiful country in the world and he is going to help keep it that way with smart management of our federal lands," Trump said in a statement.

Zinke, 55, has been praised locally for protecting public lands but perceived as an adversary to environmentalist causes. His appointment as secretary of the Department of the Interior and head of its 70,000 government employees could signal a significant change of course for the federal agency, which has been overseeing the management of more public lands in the past eight years.



"I will work tirelessly to ensure our public lands are managed and preserved in a way that benefits everyone for generations to come. Most important, our sovereign Indian Nations and territories must have the respect and freedom they deserve," Zinke said in a statement. "I look forward to making the Department of Interior and America great again."

Under the Obama administration, the Department of the Interior has overseen the designation of more public parks and "protected more acres of public lands and water than any administration in American history," according to the White House.

Zinke has been seen as a protector of open spaces in Montana, although his stance appears centered more toward access of public lands by hunters and sportsmen than conservation.

He has also raised concern among conservation groups for his stance on energy production in federal lands.

In contrast, the Department of the Interior and the agencies under it have been criticized by some groups for limiting the access to public lands of ranchers, miners and loggers, impacting local communities in the West.

Zinke has called for better management of public lands, but has stopped short of supporting the transfer of public lands to state authorities, although he has advocated for some sort of local control of public lands.

