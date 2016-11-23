Trump Offers Housing Secretary Job To Ben Carson

Former presidential hopeful Ben Carson said Thursday President-elect Donald Trump has offered him the position of secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and that he will be "thinking and praying about it" in the coming days.

One of Trump's earliest backers during the campaign, Carson was previously floated as a potential secretary of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, but the 65-year-old said he was not interested in serving in a cabinet position.



"It's something that has definitely been a long term interest of mine," Carson told Fox News' Neil Cavuto. "I'll be thinking and praying about it seriously."

Asked if Trump had offered him the HUD secretary position, Carson replied: "That is one of the offers on the table."

Despite rejecting the earlier offer, Trump did not hide his interest in having Carson serve in his cabinet.