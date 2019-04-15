Trump Suggested Using Tanker Jets To Drop Water On Notre Dame But French Officials Said That's A Really Bad Idea

Deploying water drops from the air "could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral," officials said.

Susan Walsh / AP

President Trump's suggestion on Monday that tanker jets be used to drop water on the historic Notre Dame Cathedral as it burned prompted French officials to swat down the idea as being potentially even more destructive. As the fast-moving fire gutted one of Paris' most historic landmarks on live television, Trump tweeted from Burnsville, Minnesota, saying, "Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!"

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!

As media outlets in France started featuring the tweet in their broadcasts, French officials took the unusual step of rebuffing the point in English on Twitter, pointing out that the force of water dropped from an aircraft could end up being the cause of the cathedral's destruction. "All means are being used, except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral," France's Civil Security and Crisis Management tweeted. In fact, the French tweeted four times to address the idea of fighting the flames from the air, which they said could cause more damage than the flames. "All means are committed with the exception of Canadair aircraft technically unsuitable for extinguishing this type of fire," the agency first tweeted in French.

Francois Mori / AP

"The air drop on this type of building could lead to the collapse of the entire structure," the agency followed up in a second tweet. In a third tweet, the agency explained why the airdrops could be counterproductive to their efforts to save the cathedral. "Helicopter or airplane, the weight of the water the intensity of the drop at low altitude could indeed weaken the structure of Notre-Dame and cause collateral damage to the surrounding buildings," the agency stated.

