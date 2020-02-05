Trump Ignored Nancy Pelosi’s Handshake At The State Of The Union. Then She Tore Up A Copy Of His Speech.

President Trump hands copies of his speech to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 4.

It took zero time before the tension between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was evident at the State of the Union address on Tuesday when the impeached president ignored her outstretched hand to greet him.

Trump received a boisterous greeting from Republicans during the annual joint session of Congress, with members of his party chanting "four more years" as he made his way to the chamber's podium.

But when Pelosi extended her hand to the president, Trump appeared to ignore the gesture.

Pelosi shrugged as Trump quickly turned around to the podium.