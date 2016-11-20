Trump Met With Business Partners Days After Winning The Election

The President-elect has a luxury apartment building in the works near Mumbai and met with three of his business partners days after the election, raising additional concerns about conflicts of interest.

Donald Trump met with three Indian business partners who are building a Trump-branded apartment complex near Mumbai sometime last week, one in a series of recent events that have raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest for the soon-to-be-sworn-in President of the United States.

The meeting at the president-elect's office in New York's Trump Tower was first reported by the Economic Times Thursday, showing a picture of Trump and his business partners giving the thumbs up during the meeting.

But the meeting, reportedly attended by some of the Trump children as well, has again raised questions about conflicts of interest for the president-elect, who is known to have business dealings, properties and interests in hotels across the globe.

According to the New York Times, which reported on the meeting Saturday, the three men who met with Trump were Atul Chordia, Sagar Chordia and Kalpesh Mehta.



A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization told the Times the meeting was "not a formal meeting" but that the businessmen had flown from India to congratulate Trump on his victory.

But in an interview with the Indian newspaper Economic Times, one of Trump's business partners said they discussed the Indian economy and expanding Trump Organization's business interest in India with Trump's children.