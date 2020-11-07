 Skip To Content
Trump Was Golfing When He Lost The Election And He Saw People Celebrating On The Way Back To The White House

People had banners, posters, and middle fingers ready to deploy as Trump's motorcade drove past them on the way back to the White House.

By Salvador Hernandez

Posted on November 7, 2020, at 5:25 p.m. ET

Steve Helber / AP

President Donald Trump was out golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Saturday when former vice president Joe Biden clinched a victory and handed Trump a loss in the bitterly fought 2020 election.

As Trump's motorcade made the 26-mile trip back to the White House, the president drove past jubilant crowds celebrating his loss outside his golf course, on the streets, on the side of the highway, and on overpasses.

New results that came in from Pennsylvania on Saturday morning handed Biden the state and its 20 electoral votes, pushing him over the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the victory.

Across the country, people ran out into the streets to celebrate. That also included people celebrating Trump's defeat, and they took their positions along his motorcade route, waiting for him to pass by on the way back to the White House.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images
Evan Vucci / AP

There were some Trump supporters along the way as well, including a group that stood right outside at the entrance of his golf club, holding banners and flags in support.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images

But the president's route back to the White House was littered with supporters of Biden and Kamala Harris. They held signs saying "BYE DON" and "YOU LOSE & WE ALL WIN," as well as Biden–Harris flags.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images

Others waved and flipped off the motorcade as it passed by on its trek back to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Evan Vucci / AP
Mandel Ngan / Getty Images
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images

After Biden's victory was declared, the Trump campaign put out a statement saying it would continue to fight the results in court, repeating unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

On his Saturday route, people had their own message for the president, like one who brandished a sign reading "GOOD RIDDANCE."

Andrew Caballero-reynolds / Getty Images

People were ready to deploy banners and signs all along the presidential route Saturday.

Evan Vucci / AP

When he finally arrived at the White House, he was photographed clutching his phone in his hand.

Evan Vucci / AP

Trump, a prolific tweeter who has spread mass falsehoods about voter fraud on the platform in the past few days, did not tweet for hours after he lost the election.

But slightly over an hour after he was back at the White House, he fired off an all-caps tirade on Twitter: "THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!"

The tweet was immediately flagged on the platform as false.

