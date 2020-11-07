Trump Was Golfing When He Lost The Election And He Saw People Celebrating On The Way Back To The White House

President Donald Trump was out golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Saturday when former vice president Joe Biden clinched a victory and handed Trump a loss in the bitterly fought 2020 election.

As Trump's motorcade made the 26-mile trip back to the White House, the president drove past jubilant crowds celebrating his loss outside his golf course, on the streets, on the side of the highway, and on overpasses.

New results that came in from Pennsylvania on Saturday morning handed Biden the state and its 20 electoral votes, pushing him over the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the victory.

Across the country, people ran out into the streets to celebrate. That also included people celebrating Trump's defeat, and they took their positions along his motorcade route, waiting for him to pass by on the way back to the White House.