President Donald Trump on Saturday night appeared to blame the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead this week on the FBI's Russia investigation. "Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter," Trump tweeted just after 11 p.m. ET on Saturday. "This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign — there is no collusion."

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable… https://t.co/yvvTEmad2e

"Get back to the basics and make us all proud!" he added. The president was referring to the FBI's admission earlier this week that it dropped the ball on a tip that the bureau received in January about the suspected shooter in Wednesday's mass shooting, Nikolas Cruz.

FBI officials have said that agents did not follow protocol and that the tip was never referred to the FBI's Miami field office, which could have pointed the bureau toward Cruz prior to the Valentine's Day shooting. In his tweet Saturday night, however, the president seemed to suggest that the lapse in procedure was somehow a result of the FBI being distracted by the probe into Russia's influence on the 2016 election. Trump appeared to be repeating a talking point that has been circulated by right-wing and alt-right figures this week, including conservative Fox News commentators that have suggested that FBI resources were thinned by the Russia probe. Of course, the FBI employs about 35,000 people across 56 field offices around the country. And FBI officials said the issue in the case of the Florida school shooting was the result of a failure to refer the tip to the bureau's Miami office, rather than a lack of personnel. In the meantime, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered a review of how the Department of Justice and the FBI handle such tips.

General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians a… https://t.co/ilaHKwf6Jy

Funny how the Fake News Media doesn’t want to say that the Russian group was formed in 2014, long before my run for… https://t.co/9BPo5EB5WN

Trump, who is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, tweeted about the Russia probe several times on Saturday, just a day after a federal grand jury in the special counsel investigation indicted a Russian troll farm and several other Russian nationals for meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. The president returned to the topic early Sunday, tweeting that he had "never said" there was no Russian impact the 2016 election, instead suggesting a "400 pound genius" could be responsible. In a later tweet, he said the Russians would be "laughing their asses off" because of all the committee hearings, investigations, and "Party hatred" created by the examination of Russian collusion.

I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group,… https://t.co/1dMjQbLlSC

If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committe… https://t.co/fx3CPabzTi

He also referenced Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff's remarks to NBC two days ago. "We should have called them out much earlier," Schiff told the news channel, in reference to the cyber campaign during the 2016 race, adding that although he "respected" the motives of the Obama administration in not "meddling," his team should have trusted the American people more.

Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is now blaming the Obama Administration for Russia… https://t.co/9HNsbaWwWj

According to a Bloomberg reporter, the White House said Trump was skipping his usual golf outing this weekend out of respect of the Florida school shooting victims and mourners.

