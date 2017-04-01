Trump Held An Executive Order Signing Ceremony, Then Walked Away Without Signing Anything

"So, he didn't sign them?" one puzzled reporter asked.

President Trump held an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office on Friday where he planned to sign two orders that he said would start a “great revival” of US manufacturing.

"Thank you everybody," he said, speaking from the podium. "You're going to be seeing some very, very strong results very, very quickly. Thank you very much."

But Trump was in no mood to answer questions and bolted for the door.

And there sat the two executive orders on his desk, unsigned.

The two orders targeted trade deficits, a topic that Trump promised to tackle repeatedly throughout his campaign.

One was designed to identify trade deficits by country and by product, while the other aimed to increase the collection of duties and imports.